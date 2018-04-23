Notre Dame got Rivals100 cornerback Woodi Washington on campus for the first time this weekend, and the Irish left a big impression.

“They’ll be high on my list,” Washington said of Notre Dame coming out of the visit.

So, how was Notre Dame able to leave such an impression?

Washington, the No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2019 and No. 31 overall player in the nation, said several things caught his attention over the weekend.

“It went great,” Washington said of the visit. “I got to meet the coaches and go around campus.”

Touring campus, Washington said, was an awesome experience.

“The tradition they have,” Washington said of what stood out about Notre Dame. “They have a great campus and they were telling me all about it.”

Taking the visit, Washington said, was important to him because of how much of a priority Notre Dame has made him since extending an offer.