Notre Dame got Rivals100 cornerback Woodi Washington on campus for the first time this weekend, and the Irish left a big impression.
“They’ll be high on my list,” Washington said of Notre Dame coming out of the visit.
So, how was Notre Dame able to leave such an impression?
Washington, the No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2019 and No. 31 overall player in the nation, said several things caught his attention over the weekend.
“It went great,” Washington said of the visit. “I got to meet the coaches and go around campus.”
Touring campus, Washington said, was an awesome experience.
“The tradition they have,” Washington said of what stood out about Notre Dame. “They have a great campus and they were telling me all about it.”
Taking the visit, Washington said, was important to him because of how much of a priority Notre Dame has made him since extending an offer.
“They want me a lot,” Washington said. “I’ve got to get to the schools that are as interested in me as I am in them. They’ve been wanting me to get up, so I did.”
While on campus, Washington spent most of his time meeting with cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and safeties coach Terry Joseph.
“They’re both great guys,” Washington said of the pair of Irish coaches. “I talked to Coach Lyght the most when he walked me around campus.”
Washington is plenty familiar with Lyght’s resume, and said playing for a coach with that background would be huge for his development.
“It would be great if I did play there, just knowing he was a great defensive back at that school as well as a great coach,” Washington said. “He can help me with my technique and the way I play.”
Going forward, Washington does not have any additional visits planned, though he did mention he hopes to eventually return to Notre Dame.
As for a commitment, Washington said he hopes to have a decision made sometime before his senior season.
Enjoyed my time in South Bend ☘️ #Fightclub19 pic.twitter.com/WiIxAw9ujy— Woodi Washington‼️😤 (@WashingtonWoodi) April 23, 2018
