With the final 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and the national analyst team – Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney and Greg Smith – is giving their takes on which player is the best fit with the team they signed with. Up first are the quarterbacks.

FRIEDMAN: CJ Carr

Carr may not be the most popular pick here but he should fit into the Notre Dame scheme really well. Mike Denbrock just returned as the offensive coordinator after turning Jaylen Daniels into a Heisman winner and the Notre Dame offensive line is always very solid. The Irish have a very good group coming back next year and are trending upward for a number of big-time 2025 offensive linemen. Carr is nowhere near as athletic as Daniels but he begins his college career as a more polished thrower.

*****

GARCIA: Demond Williams

Whether in-state at Arizona or now in the Pacific Northwest at Washington, the All-American dual-threat pairing with Jedd Fisch makes for the best positional fit in the class. Williams is a gamer, unafraid of the big moment, and that's exactly what will be ahead for him the day he takes over in Seattle for good. Of course there is precedent with this type of talent having success under Fisch, looking no further than Noah Fifita lighting it up for Arizona under him in the fall. Williams may be further along at the same stage, at least from an explosiveness standpoint as a runner, a trait that may allow him to see the field that much sooner. Williams will be doubted when his time comes, and much like he has proven – he'll make play after play and flip some non-believers along the way.

*****

GORNEY: Jadyn Davis

Coming out of high school, there were some accuracy questions with JJ McCarthy but he has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in college football and according to coach Jim Harbaugh, the best QB in Michigan history. That might be a leap but the point is taken – and Davis could be next in line. There is some concern about his delivery (specifically that he dips the ball far too low in his motion) but if that gets cleaned up then the four-star quarterback has all the tools to be special in Ann Arbor. The Michigan coaching staff did wonders with McCarthy and there are a lot of similarities with Davis, who could be next in line to take over for the national champs.

*****

SMITH: Will Hammond