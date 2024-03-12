Advertisement

Stevie Amar

Some visits are coming up for the Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian three-star tight end as four teams have piqued his interest at this point. Texas A&M’s new coaching staff is getting more involved with Amar while an Oregon visit is being planned as well. Cal and SMU would be the other two teams to watch as Amar wore Cal gloves during Sunday’s Rivals Camp. *****

Blake Bryce

BYU remains a major contender for the Newbury Park, Calif., tight end but Stanford is making a real push and a two-day visit in April could really make things interesting. Bryce will also see Arizona State later this month and he’s working on a trip to UCLA, especially as the new coaching staff gets more aggressive in recruiting. A trip to TCU will also happen as he’s been talking to defensive coordinator Andy Avalos about playing edge rusher for the Horned Frogs. *****

Tavian McNair

One of the best receivers at Sunday’s camp was McNair and it looks like two programs in particular are in the running to land his commitment. The Corona (Calif.) Centennial three-star prospect will visit Cal and Utah in June as those two programs have been recruiting him the hardest. Washington State has also been involved and after Sunday’s performance, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more teams get in the mix. *****

Jude Nelson

At Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan last season, Oregon signee Ryan Pellum was the main focus in the passing game but moving into 2024, Nelson should be a top target. Boise State could be in a really interesting spot for Nelson since the Broncos have already offered and his five-star quarterback brother, Malachi, recently transferred there from USC. *****

Jadyn Robinson

Arguably the best receiver at Sunday's Rivals Camp, Robinson has Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Cal and Arizona State standing out most. The four-star is undersized but he’s incredibly dynamic and electric in his route-running and with the ball in his hands. Many more offers could be headed his way. *****

Jonah Smith

UCLA has emerged as a front-runner for the 2026 receiver who recently transferred from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei to Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic. The standout receiver who won the position MVP award on Sunday has hit it off with the new coaching staff in Westwood. Notre Dame and others remain contenders for Smith but the Bruins look best now. *****

Bear Tenney

The new Lehi, Utah, tight end will be taking a trip over to Utah this weekend and if things go well then the Utes could be in line for Tenney’s commitment. Georgia is also a top priority for Tenney and if four-star commit Elyiss Williams flips to Florida State then he could be the main target for position coach Todd Hartley, as the two have a great relationship. But Utah seems to be standing out most for the high three-star right now. *****

Vander Ploog

Utah and Washington are the two early standouts for the Fullerton (Calif.) Troy three-star tight end but many more offers could be on the way as Ploog gets more exposure. He’s setting up a trip to UCLA this week so the Bruins could definitely get more involved with Ploog, who’s a long, rangy and athletic prospect that also shines in baseball and basketball. *****

Lamason Waller

A commitment to Colorado probably would have happened by now if position coach Brett Bartolone stayed with the receivers instead of moving to tight end but the Buffaloes are still very much involved in his recruitment. Tennessee, Michigan State, Arizona and BYU are some others to watch for the Hesperia (Calif.) Sultana standout, who remains high on Colorado as well. *****

Madden Williams