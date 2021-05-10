 BlueAndGold - Rising Georgia Safety Jack Luttrell Locks In Notre Dame Visit
Rising Georgia Safety Jack Luttrell Locks In Notre Dame Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy class of 2023 safety Jack Luttrell’s recruiting journey early in the process has been unique.

Not too many prospects can say that their first three offers came from Notre Dame and programs in the ACC and SEC. But that’s the case for Luttrell, who landed an offer from Arkansas March 31. The Fighting Irish offered the following week, and Georgia Tech jumped into the picture in late April.

“It was a crazy feeling getting that first offer,” Luttrell said. “It’s been a great experience and a lot of fun talking to these coaches and getting to know them. I’m understanding that college coaches are just regular people who coach football too; they’re not superheroes. It’s fun getting to know them.”

Botre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Jack Luttrell
The Fighting Irish offered Luttrell this spring, and he's going to visit South Bend in June.

He was thrilled to receive his offer from the Fighting Irish coaching staff. Luttrell first got in contact with Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski a week before he received he received the offer from the Irish.

“I don’t even know how the Notre Dame coaches found me,” Luttrell said. “They said that I was near the bottom of their board, but when they watched my new film, I immediately went to the top.

“I wasn’t expecting an offer or anything. They said they wanted to see me in person in June. I thought they’d want to see me in person before they offered, but then they still offered. It was crazy.

“I watched some of their games on YouTube and then watched Rudy. I’ve learned some about them, and it seems like a cool place.”

Luttrell is locked in to visit Notre Dame June 6 and will participate in the Irish Invasion camp. He’s also looking forward to meeting Lezynski, O’Leary and the rest of the Notre Dame coaching staff while on campus.

“They love how I come down and hit people,” Luttrell added. “It’s great getting to talk to them. They’re family-oriented guys.”

The 6-1, 185-pounder caught 45 passes for 780 yards four touchdowns in 2020. Defensively, he totaled 80 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception. He returned kicks and handled punter duties for Hebron Christian.

----

