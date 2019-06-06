News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 17:53:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising California DB Henderson Talks Notre Dame Offer

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Bxmteskzaj5ghsy9udhw
California athlete Ramon Henderson received a Notre Dame offer in May. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame had a busy spring as it scoured the country looking for talented, upside prospects in the secondary.

The Irish made their way to the West Coast and put an offer on the table for rising 2020 Bakersfield Liberty (Calif.) athlete Ramon Henderson.

Ybcheg1ic7c58cxq5qus
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}