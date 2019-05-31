Rising 2022 Arizona QB Bourguet Ready To Camp At Notre Dame
Treyson Bourguet is used to the limelight.
After all, the rising 2022 Salpointe (Ariz.) quarterback went viral a couple of years ago when he led his club 7v7 team, Tucson Turf, to the Pylon 7v7 National Championship with two broken feet.
“I’ve grown a lot since then,” Bourguet said with a laugh. “Now, I have my boots off. I’m not drawing as much attention now. But I’m still working and doing my thing.”
Treyson, the younger brother of Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet, transferred from Marana to Salpointe this offseason and is set to take the starting reigns as a sophomore — his team also features elite safety target Lathan Ransom.
And that means recruiting should pick up soon. Bourguet drew attention from several college coaches this spring, including Notre Dame. The Irish will host him for their first on-campus summer camp this Sunday.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the coaches,” Bourguet said. “I’m excited to see the campus and the facilities. I just want to see what everything is like out there.”
Notre Dame already holds quarterback commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes, so evaluating signal-callers in the 2022 cycle seems to be the focus as far as recruiting at the position goes.
Bourguet is an intriguing name, and he has high interest in the program early on.
“Notre Dame is pretty high up there,” Bourguet said. “I’ve had some contact with them over Twitter messages and emails. I have a 4.1 GPA, so education is important to me. Notre Dame certainly has that to offer.”
Bourguet will also camp with Texas this summer.
By the way, Treyson is still killing it on 7v7 circuit — with two healthy feet. He was nearly flawless in leading Tuscon Turf to a championship victory over a recruit-laden Ground Zero team at Pylon Nationals over this weekend.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.