Arizona QB Treyson Bourguet will camp with Notre Dame this weekend.

Treyson Bourguet is used to the limelight. After all, the rising 2022 Salpointe (Ariz.) quarterback went viral a couple of years ago when he led his club 7v7 team, Tucson Turf, to the Pylon 7v7 National Championship with two broken feet. “I’ve grown a lot since then,” Bourguet said with a laugh. “Now, I have my boots off. I’m not drawing as much attention now. But I’m still working and doing my thing.”

Treyson, the younger brother of Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet, transferred from Marana to Salpointe this offseason and is set to take the starting reigns as a sophomore — his team also features elite safety target Lathan Ransom. And that means recruiting should pick up soon. Bourguet drew attention from several college coaches this spring, including Notre Dame. The Irish will host him for their first on-campus summer camp this Sunday. “I’m looking forward to meeting the coaches,” Bourguet said. “I’m excited to see the campus and the facilities. I just want to see what everything is like out there.”