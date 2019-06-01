Notre Dame is set to host several underclassmen for its first on-campus summer camp this weekend.

Among them is rising 2021 Bowling Green (Ky.) tight end Jordan Dingle, who is ready to impress the Irish staff.

“I’m just ready to go up there and compete,” Dingle said. “I haven’t talked to the coaches too much, so I’m excited to meet with them and work out. They like me at tight end and want me to camp there.”