Rewatch Thoughts, Observations: Ian Book's Creation Ability Haunts Clemson
Notre Dame never felt out of the game and sometimes had command of it in defeating Clemson 47-40 in double overtime, but there’s one jaw-dropping number courtesy of the venerable Tim Bourret that makes the win seem inconceivable when viewed in a vacuum.
The Irish offense had a 59-minute stretch of regulation where it didn’t score a touchdown.
Imagine the despair that would fall upon Notre Dame fans’ faces if they were told that heading into the game.
That’s not to say the offense was bad by any stretch. Notre Dame struck in the first 30 seconds and the final 30 seconds of regulation, kicked four field goals, scored a defensive touchdown and put up 14 points in overtime. If anything other than zaniness, the number indicates the search for better red zone execution continues – and points to a defense that did plenty well despite the high point total. Both were confirmed after giving the game a second viewing.
I didn’t re-watch plays as often as Saturday’s officials did, but I did comb back through the entire game to present some more observations, numbers and musings from Notre Dame’s win.
Ian Book's Creation Ability
If the label “sneaky athletic” is still being tossed around in discussions of Notre Dame’s quarterback, drop the first word. Book’s athleticism is obvious. It’s one of his best traits. And it was present wire to wire against Clemson.
Book’s athletic ability fuels his creation and playmaking outside the pocket as well as his run-game contributions. His out-of-pocket comfort led to some of his best throws. His game-tying 4-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis came on a scramble where Davis’ defender, linebacker Trenton Simpson, left Davis and drifted toward Book, anticipating a run. Book saw it and threw a strike to his left while rolling right. That’s an athletic play.
