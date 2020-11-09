Notre Dame never felt out of the game and sometimes had command of it in defeating Clemson 47-40 in double overtime, but there’s one jaw-dropping number courtesy of the venerable Tim Bourret that makes the win seem inconceivable when viewed in a vacuum.

The Irish offense had a 59-minute stretch of regulation where it didn’t score a touchdown.

Imagine the despair that would fall upon Notre Dame fans’ faces if they were told that heading into the game.