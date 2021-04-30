What still should be a successful 2021 NFL Draft for Notre Dame began with a surprisingly quiet Thursday night. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, considered Notre Dame’s best draft prospect and a first-round pick, waited through the initial 32 selections without hearing his name called. Mock drafts suggested 2020 Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American would become the first Irish linebacker picked in the first round since Bob Crable in 1982. Instead, he will wait until Friday evening when Day 2 begins (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, NFL Network, ABC) to learn his NFL home. Until then, he will be discussed as arguably the best player left in the draft.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a projected first-rounder but didn't get picked Thursday night. (AP)

“Versatile linebacker, perfect for today’s NFL,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said after the first round. “I thought he’d go. He didn’t.” Kiper’s final big board ranked Owusu-Koramoah as the No. 23 prospect. He’s the second-highest ranked player on there who’s still available, behind only Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore. Some draft analysts ranked him even higher. He was the No. 15 prospect on NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s respective big boards and sits as their best available prospect. “He creates explosive force as a tackler but needs continued work with his finishing skills and play recognition,” Brugler wrote. “Overall, Owusu-Koramoah will have his share of undisciplined plays, but his one-step explosion, playmaking range and intelligence give his coaches flexibility to deploy him at linebacker, safety or nickel. He projects as a high-ceiling, chess-piece defender.”

Elsewhere, CBS’ Josh Edwards also sees Owusu-Koramoah as the best player left and ranked him 16th overall. “Owusu-Koramoah is more of a safety playing linebacker, but he will find a comfortable landing spot in the second round,” Edwards wrote. TheDraftScout.com’s Matt Miller ranked Owusu-Koramoah 14th and sees him as the second-best player remaining, behind TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. Pro Football Focus ranked him as its 19th-best prospect heading into the draft, and he is PFF’s third-best available player. “It’s all good,” Owusu-Koramoah told Norfolk, Va. news station WAVY. “Nothing new. I’ve done this before in terms of watching guys go by and be picked before me. “Looking forward to another day of the waiting game."

Some of his Notre Dame teammates were less than thrilled, expressing their shock and surprise on social media. “The disrespect is real,” 2016-19 Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem tweeted. Offered tight end Tommy Tremble as the first round neared its end: “No way Wu still on the board.” Owusu-Koramoah would’ve been Notre Dame’s fourth first-round pick in as many drafts had he been taken Thursday. With him falling, the Irish could have a busier second and third rounds than originally thought. It’s possible four ex-Notre Dame players are selected before Friday ends. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Tremble and guard Aaron Banks are also potential Day 2 picks.

Sporting News’ second- and third-round mock released early Friday has Owusu-Koramoah as the first pick of the second round, heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It also slotted Eichenberg as the No. 55 pick to the Pittsburg Steelers and Tremble in the third round at 85th to the Tennessee Titans. Pro Football Network’s Day 2 mock had the same landing spot for Owusu-Koramoah. Eichenberg followed at No. 52 to the Chicago Bears, and Tremble also was the Titans’ third-rounder. CBS’ Day 2 mock has Owusu-Koramoah heading to the Denver Broncos with the 40th overall pick. Interestingly, the only other Irish player in it was offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who went to the New Orleans Saints with the final pick in the third round (105th overall). “When the opportunity comes,” Owusu-Koramoah said, “it’ll be something to watch.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgUHJhaXNlcyB0byBUaGUgTW9zdCBIaWdoLCBwZXJwZXR1YWxs eS4gPGJyPjxicj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgbm90aGluZyBuZXcgdW5kZXIgdGhlIHN1 bi4gQXBwcmVjaWF0ZSBhbGwgdGhlIHN1cHBvcnQgYW5kIGxvdmUsIGdldCBi YWNrIHNvb24hIPCfkq88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKLiBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haCAo QGpfb3d1dSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qX293dXUv c3RhdHVzLzEzODgwMDc0ODI1MjY2ODcyMzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qcm9zcGVjdCBJIGFtIG1vc3Qgc3VycHJpc2VkIGRpZCBub3QgZ28g cm91bmQgb25lIGlzIEplcmVtaWFoIE93dXN1LUtvcmFtb2FoLiBGdWxseSB1 bmRlcnN0YW5kIHRoZSB1bmlxdWVuZXNzIG9mIHdoZXJlIHRvIHBsYXkgaGlt LiBCdXQgSSBjb3VsZG7igJl0IGZpbmQgYSBzaW5nbGUgc291cmNlIHdobyBo YWQgYSBiYWQgdGhpbmcgdG8gc2F5IGFib3V0IGhpbSBhcyBhIHBsYXllci4g RG9u4oCZdCB0aGluayBoZeKAmWxsIGJlIG9uIHRoZSBib2FyZCBsb25nIHRv bW9ycm93LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyZXZvciBTaWtrZW1hIChAVGFtcGFCYXlU cmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGFtcGFCYXlUcmUv c3RhdHVzLzEzODc5ODM1NjM3MDI5MDY4ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtXaGVuIHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSBjb21lcywgYmVzdCBi ZWxpZXZlLCBpdCB3aWxsIGJlIHNvbWV0aGluZyB0byB3YXRjaC4mcXVvdDsg LSBKZXJlbWlhaCBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haC4gUHJvamVjdGVkIGZpcnN0LXJv dW5kIHBpY2ssIHN0aWxsIG9uIHRoZSBib2FyZCBoZWFkaW5nIGludG8gZGF5 IDIuIERpc2FwcG9pbnRlZCwgYnV0IHN0aWxsIG9wdGltaXN0aWMgd2hhdCYj Mzk7cyBhaGVhZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOREZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dBVllfTmV3cz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV0FWWV9OZXdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pfb3d1dT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aal9v d3V1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv TkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNO RkxEcmFmdDwvYT4gQCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN0dwdlBvMURM VyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdHcHZQbzFETFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TmF0aGFuIEVwc3RlaW4gKEBOYXRoYW5fRXBzdGVpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OYXRoYW5fRXBzdGVpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODAx MTA4NzEyNDIwOTY2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXkgMiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT4gYmVzdCBhdmFpbGFibGU6PGJyPjxicj5MQiBKLiBP d3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haDxicj5ETCBDaHJpc3RpYW4gQmFybW9yZTxicj5PVCBU ZXZlbiBKZW5raW5zPGJyPldSIEVsaWphaCBNb29yZTxicj5MQiBBemVleiBP anVsYXJpPGJyPmlPTCBDcmVlZCBIdW1waHJleTxicj5SQiBKYXZvbnRlIFdp bGxpYW1zPGJyPlMgVHJldm9uIE1vZWhyaWcgPGJyPk9UIERpbGxvbiBSYWR1 bno8YnI+V1IgUm9uZGFsZSBNb29yZTxicj5XUiBUZXJyYWNlIE1hcnNoYWxs PGJyPkRMIExldmkgT253dXp1cmlrZTxicj5DQiBBc2FudGUgU2FtdWVsPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgVGhvciBOeXN0cm9tIChAdGhvcmt1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rob3JrdS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4Nzk4MTkzNDkwNzcw NzM5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgZGlkIHRoZXNlIHBsYXllcnMgZmFsbD88YnI+PGJyPk93dXN1 LUtvcmFtb2Fo4oCUIHR3ZWVuZXIvc2NoZW1lIGZpdDxicj5CYXJtb3JlIOKA lCBtYXR1cml0eSwgYmFkIHBybyBkYXk8YnI+T2p1bGFyaSDigJQgaW5qdXJ5 IGNvbmNlcm5zPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBNaWxsZXIgKEBuZmxkcmFmdHNj b3V0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbGRyYWZ0c2Nv dXQvc3RhdHVzLzEzODc5ODE0NzA0ODUxNjQwMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==