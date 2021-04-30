What still should be a successful 2021 NFL Draft for Notre Dame began with a surprisingly quiet Thursday night.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, considered Notre Dame’s best draft prospect and a first-round pick, waited through the initial 32 selections without hearing his name called. Mock drafts suggested 2020 Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American would become the first Irish linebacker picked in the first round since Bob Crable in 1982.
Instead, he will wait until Friday evening when Day 2 begins (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, NFL Network, ABC) to learn his NFL home. Until then, he will be discussed as arguably the best player left in the draft.
“Versatile linebacker, perfect for today’s NFL,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said after the first round. “I thought he’d go. He didn’t.”
Kiper’s final big board ranked Owusu-Koramoah as the No. 23 prospect. He’s the second-highest ranked player on there who’s still available, behind only Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore. Some draft analysts ranked him even higher. He was the No. 15 prospect on NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s respective big boards and sits as their best available prospect.
“He creates explosive force as a tackler but needs continued work with his finishing skills and play recognition,” Brugler wrote. “Overall, Owusu-Koramoah will have his share of undisciplined plays, but his one-step explosion, playmaking range and intelligence give his coaches flexibility to deploy him at linebacker, safety or nickel. He projects as a high-ceiling, chess-piece defender.”
Elsewhere, CBS’ Josh Edwards also sees Owusu-Koramoah as the best player left and ranked him 16th overall.
“Owusu-Koramoah is more of a safety playing linebacker, but he will find a comfortable landing spot in the second round,” Edwards wrote.
“Looking forward to another day of the waiting game."
Some of his Notre Dame teammates were less than thrilled, expressing their shock and surprise on social media.
“The disrespect is real,” 2016-19 Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem tweeted.
Offered tight end Tommy Tremble as the first round neared its end: “No way Wu still on the board.”
Owusu-Koramoah would’ve been Notre Dame’s fourth first-round pick in as many drafts had he been taken Thursday. With him falling, the Irish could have a busier second and third rounds than originally thought. It’s possible four ex-Notre Dame players are selected before Friday ends. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Tremble and guard Aaron Banks are also potential Day 2 picks.
Sporting News’ second- and third-round mock released early Friday has Owusu-Koramoah as the first pick of the second round, heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It also slotted Eichenberg as the No. 55 pick to the Pittsburg Steelers and Tremble in the third round at 85th to the Tennessee Titans.
Pro Football Network’s Day 2 mock had the same landing spot for Owusu-Koramoah. Eichenberg followed at No. 52 to the Chicago Bears, and Tremble also was the Titans’ third-rounder.
CBS’ Day 2 mock has Owusu-Koramoah heading to the Denver Broncos with the 40th overall pick. Interestingly, the only other Irish player in it was offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who went to the New Orleans Saints with the final pick in the third round (105th overall).
“When the opportunity comes,” Owusu-Koramoah said, “it’ll be something to watch.”