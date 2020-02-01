The two-game 2020-21 series with the Badgers will take place at neutral sites at NFL venues, with the Sept. 25, 2021 meeting to be held at Soldier Field in Chicago.

NBC 15 Sports in Madison, Wis., reported Friday night that this year’s Oct. 3 football clash between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at Green Bay's historic Lambeau Field will have a kickoff shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Both games are also classified as Shamrock Series outings for Notre Dame that will be telecast on NBC.



The first such game was played in 2009 at San Antonio’s Alamodome in San Antonio, and the Fighting Irish are 9-0 in such contests, most recently a 36-3 rout of Syracuse in New York’s Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018.

That win over the Orange was the second time in a row the Shamrock Series was played in the afternoon (also Army in 2016) after the first seven had been at night.

Now entering his sixth season as the Badgers' head coach, Paul Chryst has a 52-16 career record for a .765 winning percentage. Wisconsin finished No. 11 in this year’s Associated Press poll with a 10-4 record, with 11-2 Notre Dame right behind at No. 12.

The game between the two schools will be the first since the Sept. 26, 1964 opener at Madison in which first-year head coach Ara Parseghian’s Fighting Irish debuted with an impressive 31-7 victory in the rain en route to a 9-0 start after finishing 2-7 the year prior, including a 14-9 loss in the opener that year versus the Badgers.

Notre Dame holds an 8-6-2 advantage in the series.