Report: Notre Dame, BYU to meet next season in Las Vegas
Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule is complete. And the final addition to it will send the Irish to a state they’ve never played in before.
Notre Dame will play BYU in Las Vegas next season at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It will be part of the Shamrock Series and the Irish’s first game in the state of Nevada. A date has not been announced, but Notre Dame and BYU’s schedules have common openings on Oct. 8 and 29.
The game is the completion of a three-game contract that was originally a six-year pact, but reduced when Notre Dame struck its partial scheduling agreement with the ACC. The Irish and Cougars played the first two games in 2012 and 2013 in South Bend. Both were Notre Dame wins.
Discussions between the two sides to play the final game had intensified in recent months, which BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe acknowledged in June. In July, BYU reportedly reached out to Notre Dame about playing a game in 2022.
“There’s been some really good discussions with Notre Dame,” Holmoe said on BYUtv in June. “In years past, it’s been crickets on the set. But I would say that there are good discussions. I think we’re getting close to being able to put together a game that would benefit both of our schools.”
The result is a game in the near future that fills the 2022 schedule for both teams. When it’s played is the only remaining detail to solidify.
Notre Dame’s 2022 season begins Sept. 3 at Ohio State. The Irish host Marshall Sept. 10 and Cal Sept. 17 before a trip to North Carolina on Sept. 24. Stanford (Oct. 15) and UNLV (Oct. 22) visit Notre Dame Stadium in October, the only two games on the schedule that month for the Irish. Notre Dame then hosts Clemson on Nov. 5, plays Navy in Baltimore on Nov. 12 and travels to USC to end the regular season on Nov. 26.
Scheduled 2022 Notre Dame games against Boston College (home) and Syracuse (road) have not been announced. Neither team has dates for its 2022 ACC schedule or set games on Notre Dame open dates Oct. 1, Oct. 8 or Nov. 19. Boston College plays UConn on Oct. 29, when Notre Dame is also open. Syracuse does not yet have a game set for the day.
Notre Dame has a 6-2 lead in the all-time series against BYU.
