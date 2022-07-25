Report: Irish to hire Hamlet Tibbs as assistant men's basketball coach

After spending seven seasons as an assistant at Vermont, Tibbs joined the staff at Albany. The Great Danes went 13-18 in his first and only season with the program. But before his time at Albany, Tibbs endured plenty of success.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel , the Irish are targeting Albany assistant Hamlet Tibbs to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Humphrey on Mike Brey’s coaching staff. Earlier this month, Humphrey left Notre Dame for an assistant coaching position at Oklahoma, where he played from 1997-99.

Before moving to Upstate New York, Tibbs helped guide Vermont to an overall record of 166-61 and 92-18 in the America East. During that time, the Catamounts made three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tibbs’ spent his first five seasons in the coaching ranks at The Albany Academy, an all-boys private college prep school in New York.

A graduate of West Virginia, Tibbs was a student manager on former Mountaineers coach John Beilein’s staff that made appearances in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight (2005) and Sweet Sixteen (2006).

Tibbs played high school basketball in Troy, New York, and competed at the collegiate level at Hudson Valley Community College. He transferred to West Virginia to pursue a degree specializing in coaching. Tibbs holds a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

Tibbs is joining an Irish coaching staff that went 24-11 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.