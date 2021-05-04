Report: Ex-Irish Assistant Anthony Solomon To Join Mike Brey's Staff Again
Mike Brey's coaching staff reboot is taking shape.
Brey is targeting former Notre Dame assistant and current Dayton associate head coach Anthony Solomon to fill a spot on his coaching staff, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. Per Thamel's report, Solomon is expected to become the associate head coach at Notre Dame.
Solomon, 56, has served on Brey's staff at Notre Dame twice before. He was most recently an assistant from 2008-16 and an important member of the 2015 and 2016 Elite Eight runs. He primarily worked with Notre Dame's guards and was involved in the development of Jerian Grant and Demetrius Jackson.
In those eight seasons, Notre Dame went to six NCAA tournaments. Solomon was also on staff from 2000-03, Brey's first three years at Notre Dame. He left to become the head coach at St. Bonaventure in 2003.
Since leaving South Bend in 2016, Solomon spent one season at Georgetown as an assistant coach and the last four at Dayton. In 2019-20, Dayton went 29-2 and was in position to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before it was canceled.
Solomon was the head coach at St. Bonaventure from 2003-07, compiling a 24-88 record. After his dismissal from that role, he joined Dayton's staff for a year before returning to Notre Dame.
----
