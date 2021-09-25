Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in runaway victory over Wisconsin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Frame it, save it and hang it over the mantle. This is the best report card Notre Dame has received all season.
And deservedly so.
The No. 12 Fighting Irish (4-0) made a statement in their late runaway victory over No. 18 Wisconsin (1-2) in the Shamrock Series at Soldier Field. Here's how Notre Dame graded out in every phase of the game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news