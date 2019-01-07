Replace And Reload: Wide Receiver
After a breakout season in 2018, senior wide receiver Miles Boykin announced his plans to bypass his final season of eligibility and head to the NFL. That means for the second straight season Notre Dame will have to replace its leading receiver.
WHAT NOTRE DAME LOSES
Boykin caught just 18 passes during his first three seasons at Notre Dame, which included a redshirt season as a true freshman. He caught just 12 passes for 253 yards in 2017, but he had a bit of a breakout performance in Notre Dame’s 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory over LSU to conclude the 2017 season. Boykin caught three passes for 102 yards against the Tigers, which included a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the win.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news