Boykin caught just 18 passes during his first three seasons at Notre Dame, which included a redshirt season as a true freshman. He caught just 12 passes for 253 yards in 2017, but he had a bit of a breakout performance in Notre Dame’s 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory over LSU to conclude the 2017 season. Boykin caught three passes for 102 yards against the Tigers, which included a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the win.