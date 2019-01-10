For the first time since 1993, Notre Dame has to replace a four-year starter at both kicker and punter at the same time.

The difference is this time it is two separate individuals in kicker Justin Yoon and punter Tyler Newsome, whereas from 1989-92 Craig Hentrich handled both duties, as well as the kickoffs, before parlaying his skills into a remarkable 16-year NFL career from 1994-2009, reportedly becoming the first NFL punter to land a million-dollar contract.