Recruits share their favorite moments from the Blue-Gold Game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Marcus Freeman Era ushered more than 33,000 people to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for the annual Blue-Gold Game. Among them were about 300 former players and plenty of fut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news