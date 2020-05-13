Recruitment Winding Down For Safety Joshua Moore; Where Does ND Stand?
Atlanta Marist class of 2021 safety Joshua Moore released his top six schools list on Tuesday. Making the cut for the 6-2, 192-pounder is Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse.
“It’s been crazy,” Moore told BlueandGold.com about his recruiting process. “I got my first offer back in December, but everything really happened from late January to now. It’s been a whirlwind in the past few months. I only got to take a couple visits, and I was planning to go to Duke and Vanderbilt in April, but then everything got shut down.
“It's been tough because I wanted to see these places, but I’m just adapting.”
The only school Moore has been able to visit in his top six schools list was Duke, but that occurred last summer. He has been to Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and South Carolina as well, but those programs are not among his final schools.
Moore’s recruitment has seen a big shift in the past week. He added offers from Notre Dame and Stanford, which has changed his commitment timeline. He was always looking at making a decision before his senior season, but now a pledge to a program may occur in the next couple of weeks.
