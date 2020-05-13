News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 09:59:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruitment Winding Down For Safety Joshua Moore; Where Does ND Stand?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Atlanta Marist class of 2021 safety Joshua Moore released his top six schools list on Tuesday. Making the cut for the 6-2, 192-pounder is Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse.

“It’s been crazy,” Moore told BlueandGold.com about his recruiting process. “I got my first offer back in December, but everything really happened from late January to now. It’s been a whirlwind in the past few months. I only got to take a couple visits, and I was planning to go to Duke and Vanderbilt in April, but then everything got shut down.

“It's been tough because I wanted to see these places, but I’m just adapting.”

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Atlanta Marist safety and Notre Dame target Joshua Moore
Moore picked up an offer from Notre Dame last week and included the Irish among his top six schools on Tuesday. (Rivals.com)

The only school Moore has been able to visit in his top six schools list was Duke, but that occurred last summer. He has been to Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and South Carolina as well, but those programs are not among his final schools.

Moore’s recruitment has seen a big shift in the past week. He added offers from Notre Dame and Stanford, which has changed his commitment timeline. He was always looking at making a decision before his senior season, but now a pledge to a program may occur in the next couple of weeks.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}