Atlanta Marist class of 2021 safety Joshua Moore released his top six schools list on Tuesday. Making the cut for the 6-2, 192-pounder is Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse.

“It’s been crazy,” Moore told BlueandGold.com about his recruiting process. “I got my first offer back in December, but everything really happened from late January to now. It’s been a whirlwind in the past few months. I only got to take a couple visits, and I was planning to go to Duke and Vanderbilt in April, but then everything got shut down.

“It's been tough because I wanted to see these places, but I’m just adapting.”