Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Ethan Pouncey has been busy the past couple of months on the recruiting front, taking visits to Alabama Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Texas.

"It was amazing. They were all amazing," Pouncey said of his visits.

Now, he's focused on spring football for his high school, which means that college coaches are in Central Florida to see him. Last week, Pouncey added an offer from Notre Dame.

His older brother, Jordan Pouncey, was committed to the Irish in the class of 2017.

"When I first got (the Notre Dame offer), I called him and told him. He was like, 'Oh, that's cool!'" the younger Pouncey said.

Jordan Pouncey ended up decommitting from Notre Dame and signed with the Texas Longhorns, in large part because of changes on the Irish coaching staff following a tough 2016 season.