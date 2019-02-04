Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 06:03:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Week In Review: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

It was full of week or recruiting news, stories and analysis at Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Go below for a full recap of all the recruiting content featured on BGI this week.

COMMITMENTS 

Notre Dame has its third commitment in the class of 2020 and the first on defense.


Alexander Ehrensberger,a 6-foot-7, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy, announced Thursday evening that he had committed to Notre Dame.

Commitment story
Class Impact


STORIES 

2021 LB Yanni Karlaftis Discusses Recent Notre Dame Offer

2020 LB Mitchell Melton Excited About Notre Dame Offer

2020 OL Josh Priebe Has 'Fantastic' Visit To Notre Dame

2021 WR Jaquez Smith Talks Notre Dame Offer

2020 Rivals100 RB Bijan Robinson Has 'Pretty High' Interest In Notre Dame

2021 OL Nolan Rucci 'Ecstatic' To Land Notre Dame Offer

Arizona State ATH Commit T Lee Talks Notre Dame Offer

2020 OL Reece Atteberry Planning To Visit Notre Dame Following Offer

2020 CB Dontae Manning Excited For Notre Dame Offer

2020 OL Roger Rosengarten Was 'Speechless' Following Notre Dame Offer

2021 Safety Bryce Steele Discusses Notre Dame Offer

2021 OL David Davidkov Hoping To Land Notre Dame Offer

Irish OL Target Jimmy Christ Is 'A Franchise Left Tackle'


NEWS

2019 LB Target Asa Turner Back To Washington

Grad Transfer WR Sets Visit To ND

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}