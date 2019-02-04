Recruiting Week In Review: Jan. 28-Feb. 3
It was full of week or recruiting news, stories and analysis at Blue & Gold Illustrated.
Go below for a full recap of all the recruiting content featured on BGI this week.
COMMITMENTS
Notre Dame has its third commitment in the class of 2020 and the first on defense.
Alexander Ehrensberger,a 6-foot-7, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy, announced Thursday evening that he had committed to Notre Dame.
STORIES
2021 LB Yanni Karlaftis Discusses Recent Notre Dame Offer
2020 LB Mitchell Melton Excited About Notre Dame Offer
2020 OL Josh Priebe Has 'Fantastic' Visit To Notre Dame
2021 WR Jaquez Smith Talks Notre Dame Offer
2020 Rivals100 RB Bijan Robinson Has 'Pretty High' Interest In Notre Dame
2021 OL Nolan Rucci 'Ecstatic' To Land Notre Dame Offer
Arizona State ATH Commit T Lee Talks Notre Dame Offer
2020 OL Reece Atteberry Planning To Visit Notre Dame Following Offer
2020 CB Dontae Manning Excited For Notre Dame Offer
2020 OL Roger Rosengarten Was 'Speechless' Following Notre Dame Offer
2021 Safety Bryce Steele Discusses Notre Dame Offer
2021 OL David Davidkov Hoping To Land Notre Dame Offer
Irish OL Target Jimmy Christ Is 'A Franchise Left Tackle'
NEWS
----
