Recruiting Week In Review: Feb. 11-17
It was full of week or recruiting news, stories and analysis at Blue & Gold Illustrated.
Go below for a full recap of all the recruiting content featured on BGI this week.
COMMITMENTS
Notre Dame landed a major priority in the 2020 class Wednesday with Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina announcing his pledge to the Irish.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Florida, but also held offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia and Colorado.
STORIES
Thoughts And Impressions: Best Of The Midwest Combine 2019
Choosing Notre Dame ‘Wasn’t A Tough Decision At All’ For DE Isaiah Foskey
2021 LB Devon Williams Discusses Notre Dame Interest
2020 Rivals100 CB Clark Phillips Explains Why Notre Dame Made Top Group
2021 CB Daylan Carnell 'Very High' On Notre Dame
2020 CB Christian Gonzalez Speechless Over Notre Dame Offer
2020 WR Justin Robinson Previews Irish Visit
Fastest Starts To Notre Dame Football Recruiting
2020 Rivals250 LB Cody Simon Continues To Evaluate All Of His Options
Alabama DL Eric Shaw: 'I Love Notre Dame'
2020 Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Planning To Narrow Recruitment Soon
North Carolina LB Mohamed Kaba Surprised By Notre Dame Offer
Four-Star Texas DE Prince Dorbah Planning Summer Visit To Notre Dame
ANALYSIS
BGI Big Board: Ranking The 2020 Commits
Looking Back: Re-Ranking Notre Dame's 2014 Recruiting Class
Lance Taylor Hire Needs To Pay Immediate Dividends For Notre Dame
NEWS
Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Major WR Target
Four-Star DE Target Eliminates Notre Dame
Top OL Target Has Official Visit Date In Mind
Three-Star WR Target Working Locking In Visit Date
2020 OL Kevin Pyne Commits To Boston College
Grad Transfer WR Eric Kumah Has Irish In Top 6
OL Target Jimmy Christ Planning Spring Visit
Recent 2020 DE Offer Planning To Visit Next Month
PODCAST
On this week's episode of the recruiting corner, David McKinney and Corey Bodden broke down the defensive needs for the class of 2020 and went over the top names to know at each position.
