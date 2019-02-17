Ticker
Recruiting Week In Review: Feb. 11-17

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

It was full of week or recruiting news, stories and analysis at Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Go below for a full recap of all the recruiting content featured on BGI this week.

COMMITMENTS 

Notre Dame landed a major priority in the 2020 class Wednesday with Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina announcing his pledge to the Irish.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Florida, but also held offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia and Colorado.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated had full coverage of the announcement, all of which can be found HERE.

STORIES 

Thoughts And Impressions: Best Of The Midwest Combine 2019

Choosing Notre Dame ‘Wasn’t A Tough Decision At All’ For DE Isaiah Foskey

2021 LB Devon Williams Discusses Notre Dame Interest

2020 Rivals100 CB Clark Phillips Explains Why Notre Dame Made Top Group

2021 CB Daylan Carnell 'Very High' On Notre Dame

2020 CB Christian Gonzalez Speechless Over Notre Dame Offer

2020 WR Justin Robinson Previews Irish Visit

Fastest Starts To Notre Dame Football Recruiting

2020 Rivals250 LB Cody Simon Continues To Evaluate All Of His Options

Alabama DL Eric Shaw: 'I Love Notre Dame'

2020 Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Planning To Narrow Recruitment Soon

North Carolina LB Mohamed Kaba Surprised By Notre Dame Offer

Four-Star Texas DE Prince Dorbah Planning Summer Visit To Notre Dame

ANALYSIS 

BGI Big Board: Ranking The 2020 Commits

Looking Back: Re-Ranking Notre Dame's 2014 Recruiting Class

Lance Taylor Hire Needs To Pay Immediate Dividends For Notre Dame

NEWS 

Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Major WR Target

Four-Star DE Target Eliminates Notre Dame

Top OL Target Has Official Visit Date In Mind

Three-Star WR Target Working Locking In Visit Date

2020 OL Kevin Pyne Commits To Boston College

Grad Transfer WR Eric Kumah Has Irish In Top 6

OL Target Jimmy Christ Planning Spring Visit

Recent 2020 DE Offer Planning To Visit Next Month

ND Misses Cut For 2020 5-star DE

PODCAST 

On this week's episode of the recruiting corner, David McKinney and Corey Bodden broke down the defensive needs for the class of 2020 and went over the top names to know at each position.


