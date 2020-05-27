While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish .

“Notre Dame got off to such a strong start in the 2021 class, and there was plenty of hope that this would be a top five group. The Irish are likely not even going to sniff 25 total signees, so it will be hard to have a highly ranked class. However, it should be very good when it comes to sorting by average star ranking.

"The Irish were able to land commitments from offensive lineman Pat Coogan, cornerback Philip Riley and defensive end Jason Onye during this quarantine period, all prospects whom the staff coveted. The Irish lost out on North Carolina running back Will Shipley to Clemson, so it's key for them to find more playmakers in the backfield.

"You can always use more weapons at receiver too, and there aren't many better pass catchers than Dont'e Thornton Jr.

"Rocco Spindler is probably the most well-known target on the board among Notre Dame fans, and many would consider the offensive line class a failure if the Irish aren't able to land the nation's No. 3 guard.” – Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com