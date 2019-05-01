On March 31, Lanett (Ala.) athlete Kristian Story announced that he narrowed down his recruitment to five schools. During an interview with Blue & Gold Illustrated, he broke down each team and what he likes about them.

Alabama: "That's the team I grew up watching with Coach Saban, and they're always national championship contenders."

LSU: "I just like the vibe there. It's a family feel, and I want to be a part of a family. They win also."

Notre Dame: "It doesn't get better football and academic-wise -- the combination of them."