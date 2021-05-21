Recruiting Notebook: Updates On 2023 Four-Star Notre Dame Targets

In a span of 24 hours back in March, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage class of 2023 defensive back Daemon Fagan earned offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, plus received an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game. “I didn’t see that coming at all to be honest with you,” Fagan said. His offer from Notre Dame came on St. Patrick’s Day during the Irish staff’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting initiative. It was a scholarship that Fagan coveted and was glad to receive.

2023 Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage DB Daemon Fagan holds a Notre Dame offer. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

“It came about perfectly,” he said. “I’ve been interested in Notre Dame and have watched them growing up. My dad told me that when I was real little, I said that I wanted to watch the team with the gold helmets, and that was Notre Dame. I grew up watching them, and one of my favorite safeties, Kyle Hamilton, plays for them.” Rivals lists Fagan as a cornerback, but he may end up playing safety at the next level. It’s an asset that Fagan has in his game, and with that in mind, he watches Hamilton and tries to learn from him. “He’s a dog; he’s a beast,” stated Fagan. “I like watching him. I take a lot from his game.” Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have spoken with Fagan about his skill set.

“They love my film and how I’m versatile,” said Fagan. “I can play more than safety; I can be a nickel or a cornerback. They said I could have a big impact in their defense.” Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M have also offered the 6-3, 170-pounder.

Notre Dame In Pursuit Of 2023 Detroit DL

There’s a school pushing hardest for Detroit Cass Tech class of 2023 defensive lineman Jalen Thompson. “Right now, I’d probably say Notre Dame,” he said. The 6-4, 245-pounder noted that he talks to Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston about every other week, so clearly, Thompson isn’t in contact too often with college coaches as just a sophomore in high school. After all, coaches aren’t allowed to directly contact prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior season.

But Thompson has made calls to Elston since receiving the offer from the Irish back in February. “He’s a good coach and a very exciting coach,” Thompson added. “He loves when you yell and stuff.” Thompson has been in contact with a former Fighting Irish defensive end and Detroit native who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals. “I know one player who went there; his name is Khalid Kareem,” Thompson said. “We talk at least once per month. I ask questions and he tells me about the school. He said they’re big on the little stuff.”

Rivals ranks Thompson as a four-star prospect. “Cass Technical School in Detroit is no stranger to four-stars, and Thompson leads the underclass group of Technicians,” Rivals.com’s Josh Helmholdt wrote in April. “An offer from Kentucky on Feb. 10 opened the floodgates, and 13 schools have joined the Wildcats since. "That is impressive, considering Thompson only moved up to varsity during the middle of his sophomore season, but the long and athletic defensive end has a knack for getting after the quarterback.”

Rivals100 DB Raves About The Fighting Irish

Notre Dame offered Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton class of 2023 cornerback Cole Martin back in February during a conversation with Freeman and position coach Mike Mickens. Martin, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 73 recruit, couldn’t have been more excited about earning an offer from Notre Dame. He keeps in contact with Mickens often as well to learn about the Irish and hopes to visit campus this summer. “That’s huge. It’s exciting,” Martin said about Notre Dame. “That’s a big offer for me and one that I’m taking into serious consideration. “It’s really cool to get to know those guys. They’re really cool. They’re down to earth and people I can really relate to. That’s really special to me.” Notre Dame may pluck Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive lineman Anthony Lucas out of Arizona, but currently, offensive lineman Tosh Baker from Phoenix Pinnacle is the lone player from the Grand Canyon State on the Irish’s roster.

Arizona isn’t a hot bed state for Notre Dame, and Martin feels a sense of accomplishment to be from the state and receive an offer from the Irish. “Knowing that I’m one of the few kids in Arizona to get an offer from them is big to me,” he added. “It shows that what they said, they meant. They’re invested in trying to get me on that team.” Martin is already plenty familiar with Notre Dame, which is the reason for his high interest in the program. “What can you not know?” Martin asked rhetorically. “Notre Dame is such a huge, prestigious program. They’re known for their academics as well as their team. Anyone would love to play for them.” On March 1, 2020, Martin’s father, Demetrice, was hired as Colorado’s cornerbacks coach, and a couple months later, the Buffaloes offered him a scholarship. Martin is a cornerback recruit, and that’s the position his father coaches.