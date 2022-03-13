Recruiting notebook: Recapping the week on The Insider Lounge
Not all of the Notre Dame football recruiting news makes the Inside ND Sports homepage.In the past week, we’ve shared stories on why four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling wants to return to No...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news