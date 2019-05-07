Muskegon (Mich.) defensive back Cameron Martinez camped at Notre Dame last year and returned to South Bend for the Irish's victory over Florida State, but the 5-foot-10, 185-pound class of 2020 prospect didn't land an offer from Notre Dame until last Thursday, and it was a big moment for him.

"It's just a blessing," Martinez said. "I didn't know when it was coming, but I'm grateful for it."

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght delivered the offer to Martinez. The state of Michigan's No. 12 recruit was in contact with Lyght for the latter part of 2018, but contact between the two parties fell off a bit in March.

But Lyght got back in touch with Martinez last week and visited Muskegon H.S.