Recruiting Mailbag: Will Notre Dame Land Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class, wide receiver recruiting and much more.
This is part one of this week's Recruiting Mailbag; stay tuned for part two this week!
What is your current confidence level on Rocco choosing ND? Thanks. – Corby1233
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news