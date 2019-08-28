Since my last update on Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, no there is nothing new to report. I’ll be checking in on his recruitment next week to see how things are going for him with coaches being able to contact 2021 recruits on September 1. This should be a really interesting period for him, as he’s really been able to control which coaches he talks to and when that is, but now coaches can call and text him beginning on Sunday. It’s important for Notre Dame to make Tengwall feel loved but not be overly aggressive in recruiting him because that’s not his style.

To your second question, there are six offensive lineman with Notre Dame offers that I think they have a decent chance to land – Tengwall, Rocco Spindler, Garrett Dellinger, Trey Zuhn, Wyatt Milum, and Nolan Rucci. The Irish are probably in the top 3-5 range for each of those recruits. Of that group, I actually think Zuhn is a guy who may be favoring Notre Dame the most right now. He was blown away by his visit and camp experience in June.