Recruiting Mailbag: How Good Can Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Get?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Fighting Irish recruiting questions from Notre Dame fans. Singer takes a couple of questions about 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner, 2021 recruits Notre Dame needs to contact on Sept. 1, and much more.
Check out the Recruiting Mailbag below!
Has the situation with Tengwall changed? Any other 2021 O linemen you think ND is in a good place with or is the leader for? — Alfarouq1
Since my last update on Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, no there is nothing new to report. I’ll be checking in on his recruitment next week to see how things are going for him with coaches being able to contact 2021 recruits on September 1. This should be a really interesting period for him, as he’s really been able to control which coaches he talks to and when that is, but now coaches can call and text him beginning on Sunday. It’s important for Notre Dame to make Tengwall feel loved but not be overly aggressive in recruiting him because that’s not his style.
To your second question, there are six offensive lineman with Notre Dame offers that I think they have a decent chance to land – Tengwall, Rocco Spindler, Garrett Dellinger, Trey Zuhn, Wyatt Milum, and Nolan Rucci. The Irish are probably in the top 3-5 range for each of those recruits. Of that group, I actually think Zuhn is a guy who may be favoring Notre Dame the most right now. He was blown away by his visit and camp experience in June.
Someone posted earlier this week that they believe before the final rankings Buchner will be a 5* top 25 overall player... What’s your opinion on that statement? —chamgel
