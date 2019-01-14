Former running backs coach Autry Denson had quite the career in South Bend, both as a player and as a coach.

His first run through South Bend came during his playing career (1995-98), a period in which Denson became Notre Dame's all-time leading rusher. His 4,318 career rushing yards and 22 games of at least 100 rushing yards are still career bests for the Irish, and his 854 career rushing attempts is second.

Denson returned to South Bend in 2015 to become the team's running backs coach, a post he held until today, when he was officially announced as the head football coach at Charleston Southern. Denson produced a pair of 1,000 yard rushers, and that number would have been three had Dexter Williams not missed the first four games of the 2018 season.