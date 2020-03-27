News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 07:08:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Analysis: Notre Dame’s 2018 Class

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Since 1988, Notre Dame has had two recruiting campaigns where it signed more than 25 players, thanks to early enrollees allowing to be counted to a previous year’s smaller group.

The first was in 2006 with head coach Charile Weis when 28 were inked (after signing only 15 and 17 the two previous years).

The second was in 2018 with 27, with seven of them early enrollees.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy during a game this past fall
Speedster Braden Lenzy adds a game-breaking dimension at wide receiver and on jet sweeps. (Andris Visockis)

Recruiting outlets placed that 2018 combination of quantity and quality among the top nine to top 11 nationally, the best overall rating of the seven classes inked from 2014-20.

Propping up the group was that it was offensive lineman short of signing an entire group on offense and defense, especially a top-100 quarterback in Phil Jurkovec, who head coach Brian Kelly ranked right up with the likes of top-five prospects Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Justin Fields (Georgia, before transferring to Ohio State) and J.T. Daniels (USC).

The 2017 Recruiting Class

Players Originally Signed: 27

Class Rankings: No. 9 (ESPN), No. 10 (247Sports) and No. 11 (Rivals)

Record at Notre Dame from 2018-19: 23-3 (.885), 1-1 in bowls

Final Associated Press Rankings: No. 5 (2018) and No. 12 (2019)

Note: Four of the 21 have transferred so far.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}