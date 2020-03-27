Recruiting Analysis: Notre Dame’s 2018 Class
Since 1988, Notre Dame has had two recruiting campaigns where it signed more than 25 players, thanks to early enrollees allowing to be counted to a previous year’s smaller group.
The first was in 2006 with head coach Charile Weis when 28 were inked (after signing only 15 and 17 the two previous years).
The second was in 2018 with 27, with seven of them early enrollees.
Recruiting outlets placed that 2018 combination of quantity and quality among the top nine to top 11 nationally, the best overall rating of the seven classes inked from 2014-20.
Propping up the group was that it was offensive lineman short of signing an entire group on offense and defense, especially a top-100 quarterback in Phil Jurkovec, who head coach Brian Kelly ranked right up with the likes of top-five prospects Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Justin Fields (Georgia, before transferring to Ohio State) and J.T. Daniels (USC).
The 2017 Recruiting Class
Players Originally Signed: 27
Class Rankings: No. 9 (ESPN), No. 10 (247Sports) and No. 11 (Rivals)
Record at Notre Dame from 2018-19: 23-3 (.885), 1-1 in bowls
Final Associated Press Rankings: No. 5 (2018) and No. 12 (2019)
Note: Four of the 21 have transferred so far.
