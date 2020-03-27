Since 1988, Notre Dame has had two recruiting campaigns where it signed more than 25 players, thanks to early enrollees allowing to be counted to a previous year’s smaller group.

The first was in 2006 with head coach Charile Weis when 28 were inked (after signing only 15 and 17 the two previous years).

The second was in 2018 with 27, with seven of them early enrollees.