Recapping Logan Diggs Choosing Notre Dame Over LSU

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Metairie (La.) Rummel class of 2021 running back Logan Diggs announced on Wednesday that he signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Read what Diggs had to say about his decision, notable videos and more below.

DIGGS DISCUSSES SIGNING WITH NOTRE DAME

On choosing Notre Dame over LSU …

“LSU was really serious. It came down to a last minute. I chose Notre Dame because they have a plan for me. Football is important, but one day it'll be over. Having that Notre Dame degree was important for me.

“They told me what they expected and had in store. They showed me a lot of film and how they'd use me.”

On the last couple months mulling between his options …

“It’s honestly been really stressful. I was stressing on it since really [Tuesday] night. It was a really hard process for me. I'm happy that it's all over with and I get to settle down and know what I'm doing.

“I really wanted to stay home, but at the same time, I felt like I needed that change to go try something new.”

On relationship with Lawrence Keys III …

“I talked to him like a week or two ago. We chopped it up and talked about college. I've been in contact with him.”

On potential early playing time …

“That's been the plan along -- to compete and have the chance to play early. They'll give me every opportunity to do that.”

On fit in Notre Dame's offense …

“I feel that I'll fit in well. The offense is built around the running backs.”

On his message to Notre Dame fans …

“Be ready. You have a dog coming up there.”

THE MOMENT DIGGS ANNOUNCED

CHATTING WITH KELLY, TAYLOR

After Diggs announced his decision, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly tweeted a recent conversation he had with Diggs. Running backs coach Lance Taylor did as well.

DIGGS’ GOLDRUSH

Each time Notre Dame announced a new signee in the 2021 class, it came with their “Gold Rush” video. Watch Diggs’ below.

MORE SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

