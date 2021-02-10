Notre Dame announced that it was hiring Marcus Freeman as its new defensive coordinator on Jan. 8, and he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.

The first handful of offers the Fighting Irish sent out with Freeman on staff were to defensive back prospects, several of whom Freeman’s defensive staff at Cincinnati were recruiting.

One of those prospects was Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s KJ Winston. Freeman wasn’t personally recruiting Winston while with the Bearcats, but Freeman personally offered the the 6-2, 190-pounder soon after he started with Notre Dame.