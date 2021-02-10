 Rangy Athlete KJ Winston On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer: ‘That’s A Big One’
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 15:45:48 -0600') }} football

Rangy ATH KJ Winston On Notre Dame Offer: ‘That’s A Big One’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame announced that it was hiring Marcus Freeman as its new defensive coordinator on Jan. 8, and he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail.

The first handful of offers the Fighting Irish sent out with Freeman on staff were to defensive back prospects, several of whom Freeman’s defensive staff at Cincinnati were recruiting.

One of those prospects was Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s KJ Winston. Freeman wasn’t personally recruiting Winston while with the Bearcats, but Freeman personally offered the the 6-2, 190-pounder soon after he started with Notre Dame.

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic athlete and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football target KJ Winston
Rivals rates Winston as a three-star recruit and the No. 15 prospect in Maryland. (Rivals.com)

“I woke up with a text from my head coach Bill McGregor and told me that he talked to Coach Freeman at Notre Dame,” Winston recalled. “He said that I might get the offer later. So, I talked to Coach Freeman that day and he ended up telling me I had an offer after we talked about everything.

