Quinn Carroll 'Can't Wait' To Help Continue Irish OL Tradition
Edina (Minn.) High product Quinn Carroll was one of Notre Dame’s top offensive targets in the 2019 class for almost a year before the Rivals100 prospect picked the Irish over an offer list that inc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news