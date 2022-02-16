Quick turnaround as Notre Dame officially welcomes Al Golden

While Notre Dame head coaching staff waited for Al Golden’s NFL Playoff run to run its course, the school’s human resources department apparently got busy vetting.

After tight ends coach Gerad Parker’s turnaround from hiring to official announcement Monday took 12 days, the gap for Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach was 24 hours.

“Al’s defensive background and knowledge of this profession makes him a valuable asset to our program,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Wednesday morning of the former Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach.

“He is known for getting the absolute best out of his players both on and off the field. Additionally, he will be a great resource for me and others on our staff with his previous experience as a head coach. I am thrilled that he has joined our staff at Notre Dame.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman and all 10 assistant coaches — seven of them recent hires — will meet with the media this afternoon. Inside ND Sports will have complete coverage today and tonight, with follow-ups in the coming days.

