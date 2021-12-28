Quick-hitters: Tommy Rees on Oklahoma State, Marcus Freeman, Brian Kelly

From Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' perspective, a major takeaway from the Brian Kelly to Marcus Freeman head coach transition is the smoothness. Not just in the four-day turnaround in hiring Freeman to replace Kelly, but in Freeman's oversight in Fiesta Bowl practice. Change at the top hasn't led to a major change in day-to-day operation. Rees' job is business as usual. He can also sense linear focus on staff. "One of the things Coach Freeman does from the top down is he gets everyone on the same page," Rees said. "We meet as a staff every day now to make sure we’re all communicating and all on the same page, highlighting points of emphasis, highlighting different periods of practice and what we’re trying to accomplish. From that standpoint, I feel like we’re very much aligned. “As far as the X’s and O’s, it’s not as much his focus right now. I think he trusts what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Rees spoke with reporters via Zoom Tuesday for the final time before No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) plays No. 9 Oklahoma State (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN). Here are some topics he addressed.

On Oklahoma State's brand

“I grew up watching great Oklahoma State football teams that were competing in the BCS year in and year out. Obviously, very talented on offense in that era with the quarterback play and the receivers. It has been cool to shift and see them become this defensive team. "I’ve always incorporated Oklahoma State with high-powered offense. To see them finding ways to win under the same regime but doing it on the other side of the ball as their main focus, it shows the culture they have and commitment to a winning standard they have.”

On what he learned watching Oklahoma State's two losses

“You look at the Iowa State game, they hit a couple chunk plays and that was the difference in the game. They hit a couple big throws, got into plus territory and were able to finish that. Baylor, they had a couple turnovers that put them in good field position and were able to execute, and had a good plan where they wanted to attack.”

On what he expects from Oklahoma State's defense without coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for Ohio State

“The unknown of the coordinator spot, when you have 13 games, that’s the only thing you look back on. I was in a similar situation a couple years ago where you have an opportunity to call it after being a position coach. "You’re not going to deviate too much from who you are for the players. You don’t want to start putting too much different in there because you want your players to still execute at a high level. When we look at it, we want to make sure we’re prepared for what they’ve shown and their tendencies. "If something pops up in game, I think one of our strengths is being able to adjust and figuring out what teams are trying to do to us.”

On tight end Michael Mayer potentially seeing double-teams from Oklahoma State

“It’s clearly part of what they do. The biggest focus for them I think will probably be third down and how do they get a couple people around him? With [Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar], they literally put two guys on him and said we’re going to take him away.” “There are a lot of unknowns right now with [facing] their defense, obviously with the change at coordinator and the extra time to prepare. We have to be multiple in how we use Michael, make sure we don’t become stagnant with where we play him and find ways to create opportunities. If they want to double him, that means we have a favorable matchup somewhere else.”

On Brian Kelly

“I still think Coach Kelly is pretty popular and held in high regard by a lot of people who are part of this program, people he has impacted – myself included. I played for him, he hired me back here as a young coach and promoted me as a young coach. I know there are a lot of individuals in our program who share that sentiment toward Coach. There’s really no ill will toward him through this entire change and process. “What Coach did in his time at Notre Dame needs to be respected in the way it is. He built this program back up. He had two playoff appearances, a BCS Championship appearance, undefeated seasons. Past all that, he built a culture into a place where it’s strong to the point where we felt we could seamlessly get into this transition.”

On playing without running back Kyren Williams (NFL Draft) and tackle Josh Lugg (meniscus tear)