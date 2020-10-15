As of Thursday, Notre Dame won't have anyone in isolation or quarantine for Saturday's game vs. Louisville, Brian Kelly said. Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III is the only Irish player dealing with a notable injury this week. Kelly said he's in the concussion protocol. Here are some other topics he addressed.

Brian Kelly met with reporters for the final time before Notre Dame plays Louisville. (Andris Visockis)

On Defensive Plans Vs. Louisville

“We’re going to be simple and we’re going to attack the line of scrimmage. We’re going to be a physical football team.” “You’ll see us really get back to the basic and fundamentals from a defensive perspective."

On Secondary Tweaks

“As it relates to Shaun Crawford, he’s going to be playing at the safety position. We feel like that’s where he can best help our football team, though he did a really good job at corner. Clarence Lewis is in the rotation and he will be playing an active role against Louisville.”

On Louisville's Defense

“They tend to overload the box and they’re going to commit extra players to the line of scrimmage. You have to be able to push the ball down the field. They’re very athletic. They’re not the biggest defense we’ll see this year, but they’re extremely athletic. They’ll move around.”

On A Normal Week Of Practice

“In terms of routine, this felt as back to normal as we’ve had. Even more so than the Duke week. This felt like a normal work week that you’d have during a non-COVID season. Our guys felt a lot more comfortable. We had a lot of tests that were negative and that wasn’t a topic of conversation."

On Ian Book

“I don’t know that there is any position scrutinized more than the quarterback, and therefore, it needs to constantly be evaluated and coached on a day-to-day basis. When I say (that), I’m talking about where can there be subtle improvements? When you’re obviously being successful, you don’t reach a point of destination and say, ‘I’ve made it.’ There are constant conversations in our meetings about the things he can continue to do to be a better quarterback.” “Whatever level people look at Ian Book and say, ‘He’s a B quarterback or a B+ quarterback,’ in his mind he wants to be an A+ quarterback. That’s great because it always allows us for coaching and teaching.”

On Freshman WR Jordan Johnson