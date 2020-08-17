Quick-Hitters: Brian Kelly’s Monday Press Conference
Brian Kelly held his second press conference since Notre Dame opened training camp last week and first since the Irish practiced in full pads.
Notre Dame is less than a month away from its scheduled season opener versus Duke Sept. 12.
Here are some of the topics Kelly touched on and his comments.
• Wide receiver Kevin Austin will be out eight to 12 weeks after his early August surgery to repair a foot fracture, putting his return timeline at Oct. 10 versus Florida State in the best-case scenario.
“He’s non-weight bearing at this point,” Kelly said. “His first four weeks are non weight-bearing. Then he will put some weight on it. He has had a great attitude.”
• Kelly lauded sophomore running back Kyren Williams' progress over the last year, which he feels has shown up in camp.
“He is physically getting to the point where he’s transformed his entire body,” Kelly said. “He came in last year as a freshman and there’s a big transition, especially at the running back position where you’re required to do much more than in high school.
“His commitment in the offseason has put himself in a position now where he’s what we thought he would be. He can catch the football, has really good vision and escapability. He’s not afraid to block or run the ball between the tackles. He’s going to be a key piece for us moving into the season.”
• Kelly wouldn’t outright commit to saying if this group of freshman skill position players is the best he has had, but he feels they’ll be factors and have impressed so far. Once again, he brought up running back Chris Tyree’s potential role.
“There are guys who impact the game a little bit more right away,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a freshman like Tyree that can come in and carry the football. That doesn’t happen quite a bit. Jordan Johnson has made some plays for us. That doesn’t happen a lot. Tight end, obviously [Michael] Mayer and [Kevin] Bauman in particular. They’re in high-profile positions and they’re extremely skilled. They all have a chance.
“We have some good young players on defense, too. I like the corners and where they’re trending. Are they at a position to make an impact right now? Probably not, but they’re all making great progress as well.”
• Kelly declined to go too much into specifics of the Buck linebacker spot and the competition there, and listed off about every name who has seen time there in camp.
“There’s competition,” he said. “I’d say it’s one where Jordan Genmark Heath is doing a nice job, Shayne Simon is a gifted player, Jack Lamb obviously we like him. All three of those guys are getting some work. Jack Kiser is in there … Osita [Ekwonu] has caught our attention with his athletic ability. A lot of good young athletic players in there. [Defensive coordinator] Clark Lea has his hands full.”
• Kelly says he has to be mindful of getting deeper reserves more snaps in case they’re needed due to starter(s) testing positive for COVID-19, but it has not been a problem that alters practice for the starters.
“You have to be aware of that,” he said. “I’m not paralyzed by it. But you have to be realistic. Just as though I have to have a replacement for me and our coaches all have replacements if they were to get sick, we have to think in those lines as it relates to our starters as well.
“We have to practice accordingly. It’s not changing us to the point where our front-line players are not getting prepared properly for being the best players they can be. But you have to be aware of it, have to have a plan.”
• Notre Dame has four capable pass rushers in Kelly's mind: starting defensive ends Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes, plus backups Ovie Oghoufo and Isaiah Foskey.
“We knew Ade was arguably one of our best pass rushers last year. He hasn’t let us down. You have Daelin Hayes who’s back and certainly healthy. Ovie, not many people saw what he was capable of last year because he was stuck behind some really good players. He’s going to make an impact this year as a pass rusher. He has had a great first five days, arguably as good as anyone we’ve had out there.
Foskey, you guys got a glimpse of him. … Not a lot of college football teams can talk about four guys who can get to the quarterback we feel good about.”
• Kelly’s message to his players about staving off COVID-19 has not changed since students reported back to campus earlier in August.
“It has been consistent, following our protocols and understanding students on campus don’t change much other than what happens on the weekends,” Kelly said. “They know that. They’re smart. They don’t want to be in quarantine, don’t want to be in isolation. That the worst thing that could happen to a student-athlete that he’s away from the things he wants to do.
“The guys know they have to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay away from large gatherings. They just can’t do that this year. It’s not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year, they have to maintain that discipline. They get that.”
• There have been no position changes since camp opened.
“No one has moved from corner to safety, guard to tackle,” Kelly said. “Whatever the roster was coming in, everyone is exactly where they were coming into campus.”
