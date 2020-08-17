Here are some of the topics Kelly touched on and his comments.

Brian Kelly held his second press conference since Notre Dame opened training camp last week and first since the Irish practiced in full pads.

• Wide receiver Kevin Austin will be out eight to 12 weeks after his early August surgery to repair a foot fracture, putting his return timeline at Oct. 10 versus Florida State in the best-case scenario.

“He’s non-weight bearing at this point,” Kelly said. “His first four weeks are non weight-bearing. Then he will put some weight on it. He has had a great attitude.”

• Kelly lauded sophomore running back Kyren Williams' progress over the last year, which he feels has shown up in camp.

“He is physically getting to the point where he’s transformed his entire body,” Kelly said. “He came in last year as a freshman and there’s a big transition, especially at the running back position where you’re required to do much more than in high school.

“His commitment in the offseason has put himself in a position now where he’s what we thought he would be. He can catch the football, has really good vision and escapability. He’s not afraid to block or run the ball between the tackles. He’s going to be a key piece for us moving into the season.”

• Kelly wouldn’t outright commit to saying if this group of freshman skill position players is the best he has had, but he feels they’ll be factors and have impressed so far. Once again, he brought up running back Chris Tyree’s potential role.

“There are guys who impact the game a little bit more right away,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a freshman like Tyree that can come in and carry the football. That doesn’t happen quite a bit. Jordan Johnson has made some plays for us. That doesn’t happen a lot. Tight end, obviously [Michael] Mayer and [Kevin] Bauman in particular. They’re in high-profile positions and they’re extremely skilled. They all have a chance.

“We have some good young players on defense, too. I like the corners and where they’re trending. Are they at a position to make an impact right now? Probably not, but they’re all making great progress as well.”

• Kelly declined to go too much into specifics of the Buck linebacker spot and the competition there, and listed off about every name who has seen time there in camp.

“There’s competition,” he said. “I’d say it’s one where Jordan Genmark Heath is doing a nice job, Shayne Simon is a gifted player, Jack Lamb obviously we like him. All three of those guys are getting some work. Jack Kiser is in there … Osita [Ekwonu] has caught our attention with his athletic ability. A lot of good young athletic players in there. [Defensive coordinator] Clark Lea has his hands full.”