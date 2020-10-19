Notre Dame is heading into its first road game of the year, a Saturday afternoon game at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) with only a couple minor injuries, Brian Kelly said during his weekly Monday press conference. “Bumps and bruises, nothing that would hold anyone out of the game Saturday," Kelly said. Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III remains in the concussion protocol, while receiver Braden Lenzy is working his way back from a "soft tissue injury" that limited him to two snaps in Saturday's win over Louisville. Keys did not play against the Cardinals.

Notre Dame is heading into its first road game of the year Saturday against Pitt. (Corey Bodden)

"We couldn’t get Braden Lenzy up to full speed," Kelly said. "The kid’s a gamer. He’s trying to play. We’ll hoping he’ll be better this week.” Kelly also said junior running back Jahmir Smith is no longer with the program. Here are some other topics Kelly addressed in his 30-minute briefing.

On Red Zone Offensive Struggles

“The red zone offense, there’s a lot of pieces to that. It’s a high level of execution that has to occur. I’ve looked at all the aspects of it in the last 24 hours. We have a plan going forward. I don’t think you need to spend much time thinking about anything other than we have to be better in that area moving forward.” “It’s 16 of 21 (scoring) in the red zone, and in three instances, that was head coach controlled. In other words, twice I called for the ball to be run out and one I called a fake field goal. It was 16-of-19 scoring in that area, and that’s still not good enough.”

On Opportunities For Two Sophomores, DE Isaiah Foskey and LB Jack Kiser

“Foskey and Kiser are key players moving forward. They’re guys who have missed chunks of playing time. They have to get on the field for us…In my postgame notes, they were two guys (defensive coordinator) Clark (Lea) and I talked about in terms of how we get them involved more, just like how do we get (wide receiver) Joe Wilkins involved more.”

On The Buck Linebacker Position

“The buck position has been one of extreme competitiveness. All those guys are competing their tails off for playing time. Quite frankly, it’s still one that is evolving. If Clark was sitting here today talking about the position, I think he’d feel really good about all of three of them. It’s a competitive situation and all are going to see playing time. I don’t know if we’re at a point of destination where we can say, ‘Hey, this is the guy.’ They all have skill sets and things they can bring to the game.” “We saw Kiser and what he can do. Shayne (Simon) is getting a lot of work and doing some really fine things. (Marist) Liufau is really trying to find himself out there. He’s an instinctive player who can get after the quarterback and do a lot of good things for us as well.”

On Avoiding Penalties

“I think we lead the ACC and are top five in the country in least amount of penalties. It’s a veteran group, a disciplined group. You would expect that out of the group we have. They’re disciplined off the field too. It’s the way they live, the way they take care of themselves off the field…Late in the game, penalties played a huge part in what happened in that game against Louisville. There were a lot of penalties late and it put Louisville off-track offensively.”

On Pitt Redshirt Freshman QB Joey Yellen, Who Started At Miami Saturday

“With Yellen, we thought he did a really nice job. He threw the ball, pushed the ball down the field, made big plays, kept plays alive. They didn’t cash some drives in and had to settle for some field goals. I was impressed with the way he played as a young player going in there. The moment didn’t look too big for him.”

On Pitt Freshman WR Jordan Addison, Who Notre Dame Recruited