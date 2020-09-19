Kelly on Notre Dame winning its 20th consecutive home game:

"I'm also excited about the consistency that this team and these seniors, in particular, have shown in their 20th consecutive home win, which sets the modern-day record. We are very proud of our guys, and what they've been able to accomplish. The consistency to do that just says so much about them and their work ethic and what they do on a day to day basis."





Kelly on safety Houston Griffith, linebacker Jack Kiser and corner Clarence Lewis all playing well while starting for sidelined players:

"In our minds, those were guys that we felt all along when we came to camp that we wanted to get ready and felt would be down the road guys that we would need to count on. They all stepped up, and I felt good with them on the field. Jack Kaiser was given the game ball for his play, and the reaction in the locker room was pretty impressive in terms of I think everybody was excited when he got the game ball."





Kelly on how the team responded to losing several players right before Saturday's matchup against South Florida:

"You're never prepared for it but we're aware of it and we know it could happen. I think our players responded well, our coaches were prepared and they responded well. You hate to see anybody not be available but it's the reality that we live in. Our guys did a great job. It's why we've prepared so deep in the ranks in terms of giving guys reps and opportunities to be prepared.

"I know it's cliche ish, but it's the next-man-in mentality that we have built, and we trust our guys and they trust us and we know that their preparation is going to be such that they're ready to play."