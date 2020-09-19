Video & Quick-Hitters: Brian Kelly Post-USF Press Conference
In his postgame press conference, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media after his team's 52-0 win over South Florida.
Here are some of the topics he addressed.
Kelly on Notre Dame winning its 20th consecutive home game:
"I'm also excited about the consistency that this team and these seniors, in particular, have shown in their 20th consecutive home win, which sets the modern-day record. We are very proud of our guys, and what they've been able to accomplish. The consistency to do that just says so much about them and their work ethic and what they do on a day to day basis."
Kelly on safety Houston Griffith, linebacker Jack Kiser and corner Clarence Lewis all playing well while starting for sidelined players:
"In our minds, those were guys that we felt all along when we came to camp that we wanted to get ready and felt would be down the road guys that we would need to count on. They all stepped up, and I felt good with them on the field. Jack Kaiser was given the game ball for his play, and the reaction in the locker room was pretty impressive in terms of I think everybody was excited when he got the game ball."
Kelly on how the team responded to losing several players right before Saturday's matchup against South Florida:
"You're never prepared for it but we're aware of it and we know it could happen. I think our players responded well, our coaches were prepared and they responded well. You hate to see anybody not be available but it's the reality that we live in. Our guys did a great job. It's why we've prepared so deep in the ranks in terms of giving guys reps and opportunities to be prepared.
"I know it's cliche ish, but it's the next-man-in mentality that we have built, and we trust our guys and they trust us and we know that their preparation is going to be such that they're ready to play."
On Kiser's performance against USF:
"He's well-coached. He's a great student. He was on scout team Tuesday and Wednesday, split his time going back and forth. He's just smart. He does extra work to prepare. He's just a he's a remarkable young man that can help our offense get prepared for South Florida's defense, and then put himself in a position where he can lead our team in tackles. I was kidding Clark. I was like, 'What are you doing? Why hasn't he been starting all year?' [I was being] tongue in cheek, but he's prepared himself very well."
Kelly on quarterback Ian Book's performance against USF:
"Ian was better today. I thought he managed our offense very well. He's not a manager, but he managed to things that we asked him to do. He got us off to a good start with some completions down the field. A couple of balls, I thought in the red zone that he could have been a little bit more finesse with. But all in all, it was a really good performance, I thought he led our team to the kind of fast start that we wanted. He was really tuned in.
"I thought he had a great week of practice. I really liked his demeanor. He really worked on his pocket presence. I liked his calmness in the pocket. It was a really good progression from where he was last week."
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.