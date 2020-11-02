Notre Dame has no major injury or unavailability news to report to start Clemson game week, pending the return COVID-19 test results from Sunday. It did, though, make a personnel move. Senior Jafar Armstrong has moved from running back to wide receiver, Brian Kelly confirmed during his Monday media session. He played two snaps there in Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday and is listed as Javon McKinley's backup on the most recent depth chart. He was fourth on the running back depth chart, behind Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree and C'Bo Flemister.

“We felt like where we are in the program, the three backs we have are pretty constant and consistent, more comfortable there," Kelly said. "We think he can be much more of an impact player for us at wide receiver. He will continue to work there and eventually when he gets a little more time there, he’s going to help us.” Here are some of the other topics Kelly addressed Monday.

On Playing Young Quarterbacks (Like Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei)

“We played Trevor Lawrence when he was a freshman. There are some areas where you’d think they would have a difficulty in certain situations relative to third down, different coverages. But they’re well-coached. These kids see a lot now are well-prepared. D.J. will be well-prepared for the number of things we’ll show him. “The most important thing is to make sure he’s not comfortable back there. You have to get a great pass rush and get him to move his feet. You have to make sure they don’t get into a rhythm, which is the case for a lot of quarterbacks. "Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, a lot of the actions are still the same. You don’t want a quarterback to feel comfortable. For us defensively, get him out of the comfort zone, don’t let him in rhythm or give him the easy throws.”

On Big Moments

“We’re 29-3 over the last 32 games. We’re not a team that’s easily overcome with the moment. We’ll be just fine. We have to execute. You have to play well in the moment, but this team has exhibited they’re not a team that’s going to back away from a challenge. When they’re done, they’ll pick up their pace and answer any challenges.”

On Cornerback Nick McCloud

“When you have someone that transfers into the program, there’s an acclimation…It takes a little time. Nick had played a lot of snaps, but needed to get a sense and feel of what our strength and conditioning program is about. That took a little bit. Didn’t happen overnight. He has fit in very well with our culture and understanding the standards at Notre Dame. Each program is different. Each program has its own standards. He’s done a terrific job of meeting those standards.

On In-Season Improvements

“Nobody knew anything about the running backs. I think we can start there. Outstanding production from three running backs. Nobody knew anything about the wide receivers. I think we’re starting to show we’re getting production. "We got great production from (Javon) McKinley this weekend. The week before, it was Ben Skowronek. Avery Davis. A freshman tight end (Michael Mayer) coming in that hadn’t played any college football. "These are not small feats. These guys come in, they have to be coached, have to have the confidence. You just don’t roll them out and say, ‘Hey, they’ve arrived. Let’s go play.’ I’m proud of the way our guys have coached them and how they’ve responded." “It’s easy during this time where we’re in COVID, the campus is different, there are no fans, there is a lot going on and a lot of these players are really stepping up on the offensive side of the ball and contributing.”

On Generating Sacks And Pressure

“The last two weeks we’ve had quarterbacks who were much more pocket passers. The first few weeks, those guys weren’t in the pocket. They were movers. "If you look at the nature of the kind of offenses that we’re playing against. Florida State, Louisville in particular those two games. South Florida. Duke was not, but that was getting the rust off us and I thought we got after the quarterback against Duke I think we’re getting into a situation where if you’re going to be in the pocket, we can put some pressure on you and knock the quarterback down.”

On Clemson RB Travis Etienne

“He’s the best running back in the country. I’ll go on record saying it. Elite speed. Tough inside-out runner. Incredible out of the backfield. He’s the complete package. When you’re looking up complete running back in the dictionary, his picture and name should be there, because that’s who he is.”

On The 2018 Cotton Bowl And What Has Happened Since