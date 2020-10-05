For the first time since Sept. 14, Brian Kelly held a Monday press conference without an impending outbreak looming or outbreak questions to address. Kelly met with reporters Monday as Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 ACC) begins its preparation to play Florida State (1-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday. Here are some of the topics he addressed.

On Wide Receiver Kevin Austin’s Outlook For Saturday

“He’s going to be modified this week. I’d say we’re hopeful he’s in that 15- to 20-play range. We’ll see how he continues to progress. That won’t be entirely my decision. That will be a medical decision as well. He’s on track for that. We’ll see how that goes through the rest of the week. “What kind of player do we have? Based upon what we’ve seen prior; explosive, rangy, outstanding ball skills. A guy who can open up the game, take the top off coverages. He can catch it and go the distance. He can win one-on-one matchups. A guy that would be nice to get on the field for us.”

On Coming Back From A Long Layoff

“I’m not sure I feel this is an opener as much as it is understanding it’s hard to take two weeks off and think you can pick it up without a lot of work and a lot of attention to detail. I think we can go out and play well, but it’ll require everybody to a man to really be purposeful in their work this week. "We’ve played a couple games and had a couple practices leading into this week, but two weeks off is something where you can’t think we’ll roll back out there and all things are good. It’s not. It’ll require really leaning on an attention to detail they really maybe never had before. “I’d say the [Sunday] scrimmage has a lot to do with the timing of the quarterbacks, seeing things, the quickness and pace. Not being able to throw live means a lot. The scrimmaging live is certainly about tackling, but this has a lot to do with the timing of the quarterback as well and giving him the chance to see things, react to things because it happens so quickly especially against a pretty fast defense like ourselves.”

On Florida State

“They have six or seven first-day draft picks. Very talented football team. They needed to find their identity offensively, and I think they’ve found somebody they feel comfortable with at the quarterback position [Louisville transfer Jordan Travis]. That allows them to get into a rhythm offensively. “Defensively, they were in a lot of three-down [linemen], then four-down. Maybe they have found where they want to be there as well. This is a team that will continue to get better from week to week. It’s an established head coach, one that has been successful, knows what he’s doing and knows what he wants. Mike [Norvell] will get his team playing better football. I just hope it’s not this weekend.”

On Wide Receiver Production

“Eventually we’ll look for some more production from that unit. It has been one that, frankly, hasn’t had great continuity yet. We’ve had some guys out and injured. I think what you’ll see is that unit will be one that provides a little more continuity and consistency for Ian in the passing game. I do see a unit that will produce at a higher rate. But it’s still going to be one that takes some time. There are a lot of first-year players out there. But I do believe it has a high ceiling. “We’ll probably see Kevin Austin this week. [Ben] Skowronek was out with a hamstring, we’ll get him back. [Braden] Lenzy was not at 100 percent, we think he’s at 100 now.”

On Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Outbreak