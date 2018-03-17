Here are Blue & Gold Illustrated's quick hitters, notes and stats from the Irish loss. A full recap can be FOUND HERE .

The Irish never led in the contest and were unable to rally late to move on to the quarterfinals.

An up-and-down 2017-2018 campaign came to an end Saturday afternoon for Notre Dame with the Irish falling 73-63 to Penn State in the second round of the NIT.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Penn State guard Tony Carr was the best player on the court for either team in this matchup. He scored a game-high 24 points and hit several big shots to give his team the win.

Carr has been talked about as an NBA-caliber player and possible selection in the 2018 NBA Draft as a sophomore and he looked the part in South Bend this evening. Carr will be counted on to take the Nittany Lions to Madison Square Garden.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

This one is more for the emotional appeal and it has to go Bonzie Colson checking in for the final 30 seconds ago despite having the exit the game after re-injuring the left foot that cost him 15 games.

Colson was simply a bystander during the final moments, but it allowed to walk off Purcell Pavilion the right way and the way he deserved following a brilliant four-year career in South Bend.

It was an emotional season for Colson and one filled with high expectations for himself and the Irish. But, injuries got in the way of that potential, and it was nice to see Colson get the send off he deserved and not let another injury take the moment.

IRISH STRUGGLE OFFENSIVELY

Penn State shot just 37.9 percent from the field even after hitting 46.4 percent in the second half. Notre Dame’s defense performed well, but the offense never found a rhythm until it was too late.

The Irish shot 38.3 percent overall, but with the help of a 50 percent performance in the second half. By then Notre Dame’s defense started to slip and it was not enough to overcome the pesky Nittany Lions.

UP-AND-DOWN SEASON COMES TO A CLOSE

Injuries will leave the Irish program and fans wondering what could have been during the 2017-2018 season. It was an up-and-down ride in the non-conference section of the schedule, but injuries started piling up in conference leaving a potentially dangerous Notre Dame team just short of the NCAA Tournament.

It just wasn’t mean to be for the Irish this year in the long run and not the ending the senior class — the winningest in Notre Dame history — wanted to have.

For Mike Brey and his staff, there will be a lot of uncertainty entering the fall with six new faces gaining eligibility and the losses of four senior leaders in Colson, Matt Farrell, Martinas Geben and Austin Torres.

PLUS/MINUS

TJ Gibbs: -10

Matt Farrell: -10

Rex Pflueger: -4

Martinas Geben: +1

Bonzie Colson: -10

John Mooney: -12

Nik Djogo: 0

Austin Torres: -5

OTHER STATS OF NOTE

Notre Dame never lead in the loss.

Penn State scored 19 points off 12 Notre Dame turnovers while the Irish turned nine Nittany Lions turnovers into eight points.

The Irish had 38 points in the paint to 20 points for Penn State.

Notre Dame won the rebounding battle 40-38 including 16-14 on the offensive glass.

Colson scored 16 points in the loss to finish the year scoring 10-plus points in every game.

The senior class finished their Irish careers with 103 wins.

Colson became just the fifth player in Notre Dame history to record 1,600 points and 900 rebounds in career finishing with 1,632 points and 900 boards.