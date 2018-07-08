The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder was an integral part of the Rams winning a Class 6A state title on the gridiron while serving as the top scorer on the hardwood leading his team to a Class 6A Final Four appearance.

Jurkovec was been named the 2017-18 TribLive High School Sports Network Boys Athlete of the Year yesterday after a successful senior campaign in both football and basketball.

Even though he is already in South Bend, quarterback Phil Jurkovec continues to pick up awards for his play as a senior at Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland.

For the season, Jurkovec threw for 3,969 yards and 39 touchdowns while adding 1,211 yards and 24 touchdowns on 132 carries as a rusher. He set a new WPIAL record for 5,180 total yards from scrimmage and became the second player in league history to throw for 3,000 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards in the same season (Terrell Pryor).

In three years as the starter for Pine-Richland, which includes missing half of his junior year with a thumb injury, Jurkovec racked up 11,144 yards and 114 total touchdowns in 34 games. His total yardage is third in state history.

Jurkovec averaged 16 points in basketball this year and finished with over 1,600 points in his career. He was also named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Boys Athlete of the Year this month.

According to Post-Gazette, Jurkovec is believed to be the first WPIAL quarterback in last 50 years to earn All-State honors in two sports in the state's largest classification.

Jurkovec was also an Army All-American in 2018 along with racking up other various individual honors including the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6A Player of the Year to go with his all-state selection.

The four-star prospect will certainly garner a lot of attention over the next few years as he battles to become the starting signal caller for the Irish.