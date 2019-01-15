Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush has found a new home. He announced via Twitter today that he would be attending the University of Central Florida (UCF) as a graduate transfer in 2019.

Wimbush will be eligible immediately and is expected to become the Knights’ starting quarterback.

A spot at quarterback opened up at UCF when starter McKenzie Milton went down with a devastating knee injury during the team’s 38-10 victory over South Florida in the regular-season finale. That injury will keep Milton out for the 2019 season, and with Wimbush having just one season of eligibility remaining he will handle the quarterback duties next season.

Wimbush started 16 games at Notre Dame and led the Irish to a 13-3 record in those contests. He was an integral part of the team’s bounce-back season in 2017, helping the Irish to a 10-3 record just a year after the team went 4-8.

In his first year as a starter, Wimbush passed for 1,870 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 803 yards and a school-record 14 touchdowns on the ground. He finished the season with 30 total touchdowns.

Wimbush started four games in 2018 and led the Irish to a 4-0 record in those games. His final appearance came in Notre Dame’s 42-13 win over Florida State Nov. 10. He threw three touchdown passes in the victory.

Notre Dame averaged 32.3 points and 433.1 yards per game, plus 6.2 yards per play, with Wimbush as the starting quarterback. Over the last two years, Notre Dame has topped 600 yards of total offense in a game three times, and all three came with Wimbush under center. He led the Irish to at least 42 points in six of his 16 starts.

Wimbush finished his Notre Dame career with 2,606 passing yards, 1,155 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns.

UCF has won 25 of its last 26 games, and Wimbush will have a strong supporting cast around him in 2019. The Knights return running backs Greg McCrae (1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018) and Adrian Killins (715 yards and four scores, plus 377 receiving yards).

Also back are receivers Gabriel Davis (53 catches for 815 yards and seven touchdowns), Dredrick Snelson (43 receptions for 688 yards and five scores) and Tre Nixon (40 grabs for 562 yards and four touchdowns).