The Manning Award, named for all three of Archie, Peyton and Eli and honors the nation's top quarterback, has announced its watch list for the 2018 season and Brandon Wimbush was among those included.

Wimbush recorded 30 total touchdowns last season in his first year as a starter with 16 through the air and 14 as a rusher. He has also been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Notre Dame senior was one of 30 players on the list.

"Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor," per the press release when the watch list was announced. "Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 11. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 29. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship."

Per the award's site, it is the lone award distributed in college football that takes bowl game performances into account.

The lone Irish opponent on the list is Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson. Notre Dame travels to Blacksburg on October 6.

Previous winners of the award — which has been given out since 2004 — include Tim Tebow, Deshaun Watson (twice), Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield.

“We’re very excited to jump into another college football season and to have the opportunity to watch all of the tremendous quarterbacks around the country,” Archie Manning said per the release. “While these 30 quarterbacks have been selected to our Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to earn the honor. We will make some midseason additions which will allow us to recognize some new faces as well as some of the standout quarterbacks that are still in the midst of preseason competition.”