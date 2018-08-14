The 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason watch list was announced Tuesday morning, and Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush was among those named.

Per the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., the award is given to a college senior or fourth-year junior that possesses all the criteria the group looks for such as character, academic achievement, leadership and on the field accomplishments.

"The Golden Arm Award, named after NFL Hall of Fame signal caller Johnny Unitas and presented annually to the top senior quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation, encapsulates all that is positive in college sports," per the foundation's site. "The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure. But it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes.

"The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."

In 2017, Wimbush accounted for 30 total touchdowns and 2,674 yards of total offense including a school record 14 rushing touchdowns. The Irish finished 9-3 in the 12 games Wimbush started during his first year at the helm.

Given out annually since 1987, winners of the award include former Irish stars Tony Rice (1989) and Brady Quinn (2006).

Irish opponents who made the list include Syracuse product Eric Dungey, Michigan signal caller Shea Patterson, Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur and Clayton Thorson of Northwestern.