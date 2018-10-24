Soon, Notre Dame will have a new-look kicking game after all-time points leader Justin Yoon wraps up his productive Irish career.

The next specialist in line is Harrison Leonard, a current senior at Avon (Conn.) Old Farms who committed to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on last week.

Leonard, the No. 7-rated kicker in the class by Kohl’s Kicking, said he’s dreamed about playing for Notre Dame for as long as he can remember.

“My whole life has been praising Notre Dame,” Leonard said. “When I said it was going to be automatic, I truly meant it. When I was given the opportunity, it was a no-brainer for me.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I want to make the most of it.”

Leonard took an official visit to Notre Dame earlier this season, and special teams coach Brian Polian informed him he’d be coming to Connecticut and would extend a preferred walk-on offer after a quick evaluation.

When the offer finally came, Leonard was ecstatic.