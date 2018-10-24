Preferred Walk-On Kicker Harrison Leonard Discusses Notre Dame Commitment
Soon, Notre Dame will have a new-look kicking game after all-time points leader Justin Yoon wraps up his productive Irish career.
The next specialist in line is Harrison Leonard, a current senior at Avon (Conn.) Old Farms who committed to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on last week.
Leonard, the No. 7-rated kicker in the class by Kohl’s Kicking, said he’s dreamed about playing for Notre Dame for as long as he can remember.
“My whole life has been praising Notre Dame,” Leonard said. “When I said it was going to be automatic, I truly meant it. When I was given the opportunity, it was a no-brainer for me.
“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I want to make the most of it.”
Leonard took an official visit to Notre Dame earlier this season, and special teams coach Brian Polian informed him he’d be coming to Connecticut and would extend a preferred walk-on offer after a quick evaluation.
When the offer finally came, Leonard was ecstatic.
“It was unreal,” Leonard said. “To have this opportunity is such an honor. It didn’t sink in until a couple days later, and I still can’t believe it. It’s so exciting.”
The Connecticut talent said he believes there are several factors that make him a coveted placekicker.
“I’d say my best attribute is that I’m an athlete,” Leonard said. “Most people describe kickers as maybe not the most athletic, but I play almost every other sport.
“Playing other sports and being in competitive situations has allowed me to have really strong mental toughness, and it’s given me the ability to learn quickly.”
When he arrives at Notre Dame, Leonard will study the art of kicking under Polian.
The Irish pledge said he’s looking forward to continuing to build an already solid relationship.
“My parents love him,” Leonard said. “He’s up front, he’s honest, and I was really impressed with the way he conducted himself.
“I feel like he’s really going to help me over the next four years.”
