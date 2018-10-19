Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus: Top Remaining Players On Notre Dame's Schedule

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns registered seven sacks through his team's first six games of the year.
(STEVEN CANNON / AP)
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame currently sits 7-0 with five opponents remaining on their regular season schedule. The No. 4 Irish will face Navy, Northwestern, Florida State, Syracuse and USC to end the 2018 campaign.

