In the past the Navy defense has been just good enough to compliment the rushing attack of the offense. That got Navy through many seasons and worked for them. This off-season Navy made some major coaching changes bringing in five new defensive coaches including new defensive coordinator Brian Norwood. The defensive ranking have skyrocketed in just one season going from the bottom of FBS football to top 30 in many of the major categories with many of the same players as last year. We take a look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the defense after eight games.

The strength of this Navy team from a personnel standpoint is up front across the defensive line. They are big. They are fast. They make plays. They are very similar to the Duke front in that the better they play, the better the team plays. Raider Nizaire Cromartie is second on the team in tackles for a loss and sacks which is why he is rated so high (76.6) in pressure. They will twist and stunt and bring heat from the linebacking corp to mess with the offensive line and get pressure on the QB. Not only does this allow the linebackers to get into the backfield but it also allows the defensive line to get back there on missed assignments from the OL. Navy's best opportunity to create havoc is to scheme their way into the backfield. Make no mistake though, they will play two 300+ pound nose tackles in Dave Tolentino and Jackson Pittman who will command double teams. If Notre Dame cannot figure out a way to combo and climb on a consistent basis in the run game it could be a long day for the Irish.

Normally when Notre Dame faces off against the Navy defense they are looking at speedy and athletic linebackers that are usually undersized. They make up for the lack of size with scheme and toughness. This year is a bit different. Sophomore mike linebacker Diego Fagot is 6-3 240 and is in no way "undersized. He leads the team in tackles with 59, has 6.6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Coming our of high school Fagot had offers from Big Ten, MAC, and other D1 schools before he landed in Annapolis. He is you typical middle linebacker and plays very well tackle to tackle and has no issues covering a tight end in space. Now he has not faced a tight end unit like Cole Kmet or Tommy Tremble. As mentioned prior Navy will scheme their way into the backfield and they do that with a combination of linebackers and defensive linemen. You will see the linebackers vacate to apply pressure and this is when Notre Dame needs to take advantage of the open space on the blitz. That is where Kmet and Tremble come into play. Then there is Jacob Springer. He is the do-everything man for Navy. He is third on the team in total tackles but he is first in tackles for a loss (11) and first in sacks (7). He is the Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Midshipmen. He is an athlete in space who can put pressure in the backfield and cover down field. He will be a guy that the Irish will have to account for on each play.